Airtel offers free 1GB data for 3 days to select inactive prepaid users

Highlights Airtel is offering free 1GB data to select prepaid users who have not recharged their phones for a month or more.

It is also giving free incoming and outgoing calls with the 1GB to select users.

Airtel is also crediting 1GB data for users who recharge their phone with Rs 48 prepaid data pack.

Airtel is offering 1GB high-speed data for select users who have been inactive and didn't recharge their prepaid numbers. The plan is seemingly a free trial for customers with prepaid plans on the lower end, Only Tech noted.

Airtel is also offering incoming and outgoing calls for three-day on a free trial basis along with 1GB high-speed data. The numbers being credited with the free trial basis were inactive for a month.

Airtel is also crediting the numbers of those customers who are crediting their phones with a recharge of Rs 48. However, in this case users will only get a data benefit of 1GB for three days with no calling benefits involved. The Rs 48 plan is a data pack that gives 3GB data to its customers at a validity of 28 days.



Smart recharges under Rs 50: Airtel offers two smart recharges under Rs 50. A recharge at Rs 45 gives its users Local/STD calls at 2.5paise per sec. This recharge plan gives Re 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS. The smart recharge plan comes at a validity of 28 days. A smart recharge at Rs 49 brings 100MB data with a talktime of Rs 38.52 for a validity of 28 days.

Talktime recharges at Rs 10 and Rs 20 are currently available under Rs 50 from Airtel. A Rs 19 voucher gives its users 200MB data with truly unlimited calls and a validity of 2 days.

Airtel Truly unlimited prepaid plans under Rs 200: Airtel has recharge plans that give 1.5GB and 2GB daily data.

Rs 129 prepaid plan: This plan brings with it unlimited calling ,1GB daily data and 300 SMS at a validity of 24 days. The additional benefits of this plan includes free hellotunes, Airtel Xstream and Wynk music.

Rs 149 prepaid plan: Airtel's prepaid plan at Rs 149 gives its users 2GB daily data with unlimited calls at a validity of 28 days and 300 SMS. The additional benefits of this plan include free hellotunes, Airtel XStream and Wynk music.

Rs 179 prepaid plan: Airtel's prepaid plan at Rs 179 gives its users 2GB daily data with unlimited calls at a validity of 28 days and 300 SMS. The additional benefits of this plan include free hellotunes, Airtel XStream and Wynk music. It also gives a Bharti Axa Life Insurance at no cost.

Rs 199 prepaid plan: Airtel's prepaid plan at Rs 199 gives its users 1GB daily data with unlimited calls at a validity of 24 days and 100 SMS. The additional benefits of this plan include free hellotunes, Airtel XStream and Wynk music.