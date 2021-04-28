Apple starts mass production of M2 chips for MacBooks shipping in the second half of 2021

Highlights Apple has started producing M2 chipsets for MacBooks.

The chipsets are being built on 5-nanometer plus technology.

Sources say that the M2 chipsets are being made by key Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Apple started the production of its next generation of Mac processors this month. Anticipated to be called the M2 chipsets, the new system-on-a-chip from Apple could begin shipping as early as July this year.

The Apple M2 chipsets will come in succession to the M1 chips, which are now seen on Apple iPad Pro in addition to MacBooks. The line of processors is an attempt by Apple to move away from the use of Intel chipsets on Apple products.

The confirmation comes through a report by Nikkei Asia, which cites sources close to the matter for the development. The report mentions that the new M2 chipset is being produced by key Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

In addition, it states that the M2 chipset is being built using the latest semiconductor production technology, known as 5-nanometer plus or N5P. The production of these advanced chipsets takes at least three months, as per the report.

The sources hint at the possibility of the M2 chipsets appearing on MacBooks that will be shipped in the second half of this year. The development has not officially been confirmed either by Apple or TSMC.

Once out, the M2 chips will mark a bold step for Apple in having a complete in-house design for processors. It came up with the M1 chipset in 2020 with this endeavour and recently announced its use on its iPad Pro lineup this year. Prior to the launch that took place earlier this month, the chipsets powered only the MacBooks by the Cupertino tech giant.

The use of M1 chips has reflected on Apple's sales too. The company managed to up the sales of MacBooks to a total of 6.69 million Macs in the first quarter this year, as per the data by IDC. This marked almost double the number of MacBook sales it recorded in the year prior to that.

The M-lineup of chipsets acts as a complete system-on-a-chip that integrates components like central processing units, graphic processing units and artificial intelligence accelerators all on one chip. The report mentions that the M2 chip will eventually be used in other Apple devices beyond the MacBook.