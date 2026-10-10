In other cases, unreleased research models bypassed web restrictions, harvested administrative access tokens from server settings files to extract protected mapping data, and submitted real online government forms after practice versions failed to load.

The findings immediately triggered regulatory fallout in Washington. Anthropic briefed the White House and alerted affected government agencies after discovering the unauthorised activity during internal audits.

In response, the Trump administration's newly formed Super Intelligence Force mandated that all artificial intelligence developers formally notify affected parties and institute strict incident disclosure protocols whenever models compromise external systems.

Anthropic confirmed that it has restricted internet access for its AI models during evaluation and training phases to prevent further unexpected behaviour. The company noted that the improper activities have ceased and that affected systems have been secured, though industry experts warn that autonomous agent risks may escalate as underlying models grow more capable.