BSNL introduces Rs 398 prepaid plan with unlimited calls and data, what Airtel, Jio, Vi offer at Rs 399

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has removed the FUP limit on all domestic calls and will now give unlimited calls and data with all plan vouchers, STVs, and combo vouchers. The development came after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently abolished Interconnection Usage Charges (IUC) for mobile charges starting 2021.



BSNL has also introduced a prepaid plan at Rs 398. The plan offers unlimited calls and data with 100 free SMS and 30-days validity. The Free SMS per day will be applicable in home and national roaming including the MTNL network roaming area of Delhi and Mumbai. The telco notes that the SMS or voice benefits, under the Rs 398 offer cannot be used for outgoing premium numbers, international numbers and other chargeable shortcodes.

Airtel, Jio and Vi offer Rs 399 prepaid plans with unlimited calling. Here is what the plans have to offer:

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1.5GB data per day with 56-days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions.

Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data with 56 days validity taking the total data spread to 84GB. The plan offers unlimited on-net calling and 1000 FUP minutes with off-net calling and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 399 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data with 56 days validity. The additional benefits include access to Vi movies and TV and 100 SMS. The plan also gives weekend data rollover data with extra 5GB if recharged from the app and access to Vi movies and TV.

BSNL Republic day offers: BSNL has brought in republic day offers extending the validity of its annual Rs 1999 prepaid plan by 21 days. The offer is promotional and will be available till January 30, 2021, for BSNL customers. So BSNL is offering 386 days validity with this prepaid plan.

BSNL has also revised its Rs 2399 prepaid plan to offer 365 days validity and will give access to PRBT and Eros Now content throughout the validity. The Rs 2399 offer previously gave 600 days validity. However, as part of the Republic Day offer, the plan is now giving 72 days of extended validity that will make the total validity of the plan 437 days. The promotional offer will be available till March 31, 2021.



