PUBG Mobile Lite new 0.14.1 update rolls out, gets new map, game modes, rewards and more

PUBG Mobile Lite has received a new update that brings new Golden Woods map in India, rewards, games mode and more. The new PUBG Mobile Lite version 0.14.1 also includes a new ranked season which will begin on October 1 with new rewards and a new Arcade Mode which grants RPG-7s to the players. Separately, Amazon Prime is also offering in-game items like Infiltrator Mask, Infiltrator Jacket, Infiltrator Pants, and Infiltrator Shoes to the PUBG Mobile players.

The new PUBG Mobile Lite version 0.14.1 will bring the new season with new rewards. The changelog suggests that the new Golden Woods map has a small-town setting and new title system that helps players unlock achievements and gain experiences and rank higher among other players. The new achievement system offers new challenges to the players and tests their skills for valuable prizes.

The PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 also lets players unlock achievements and gain experience, they can rise among the ranks to acquire new combat titles. Coming to combats, the upgraded version of PUBG Mobile Lite gets a special War mode where players can fight with an RPG-7. Other powerful gears like the PP-19 sub-machine gun, QBZ and QBU DMR rifle are also available. The new version also adds speedy vehicles like the four-wheeled UAZ for moving across terrains. The Mobile Lite version 0.14.1 also brings loads of bug fixes to sort issues under the event interface. It also fixes display bugs in some maps.

As mentioned, the Amazon Prime members will get exclusive in-game items in addition to other benefits. These exclusive game items aren't just a one-off and Amazon has said that it will roll out new mobile gaming content on an ongoing basis as part of the Prime membership program. "Now, no matter what platform you play on-whether console, PC, or mobile-there are Prime game benefits for you," said Ethan Evans, VP, Twitch Prime, in a statement. "We're starting with exclusive content for PUBG Mobile, one of the biggest mobile games in the world, and in the coming months, we'll roll out benefits for some of the most popular mobile games across many favourite genres."

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: PUBG Survival Mastery for PC to be rolled out on September 24

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite new 0.14.0 update rolled out, gets new in-game event, emotes and more