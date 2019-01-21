Amazon Great India sale 2019: From OnePlus 6T to Amazon Fire Stick, check out some of the top deals

Amazon Great India sale is on with several new offers across all categories and will continue until Wednesday, January 23. The e-commerce major is offering discounts on devices like Redmi Y2, OnePlus 6T, Redmi 6A, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and other mobiles. Discounts are also available on laptops, tablets, and other electronic items. Amazon Prime members had a head start and had access to these deals ahead of everybody else on January 19. Amazon India has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card holders. The offer is also valid on EMI transactions during the Amazon sale. Other offers include no-cost EMI payment options on over 10 crore products with select payment options.

Some of the deals that are on offer include devices like OnePlus 6T, Realme U1(3GB RAM, 32GB storage), Fire TV Stick, and Amazon Echo and Huawei Nova 3i. The deals for some of the devices are available for Amazon Prime members. The non-Prime members can start ordering these devices from the midnight tonight.

Some of the top picks during Amazon Great India sale are:

OnePlus 6T: Amazon India is offering extra Rs 2,000 discount over the exchange value of the phone. In addition, the OnePlus 6T is also available with a new buyback offer where 70 percent value of OnePlus 6T is assured. Jio is also offering instant cash back of Rs 5,400. OnePlus 6T features full-HD+ AMOLED display and a dual rear camera.

Xiaomi redmi Y2: The Redmi Y2 (4GB, 64GB) can now be bought for Rs 9,999 (previously sold for Rs 13,499) on Amazon Great Indian Sale right. You can also avail an additional discount of up to Rs 7,012 on your purchase if you exchange your old smartphone with Redmi Y2.

Realme U1: The Oppo Realme U1 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is now available at Rs 10,999 (previously sold for Rs 12,999) on Amazon. If you are planning to upgrade then you can exchange your old phone for as much as Rs 7,240.

Amazon Fire TV Stick & Amazon Echo: Amazon Fire TV Stick can be bought for Rs 2,999. You can also shell out an additional Rs 1,000 to buy the Fire TV Stick with the new Alexa voice remote. Meanwhile, the new Echo Dot can be had for Rs 4,499 and the Echo speaker is available at RS 8,499.

Huawei Nova 3i: The Huawei Nova 3i with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for Rs 16,990 (previously sold for Rs 23,990) as a part of Amazon's Great Indian Sale. The smartphone also comes with an an instant discount capped at Rs 8,276.

