Invisible and bendable TVs at CES 2021 show what is next for display industry

The Consumer Electronics Show, popularly called the CES, this year is like no other, as it is entirely digital-only this time. The tech has adapted to the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath, but the companies are not shying away from breaking new ground. The CES 2021 is showing what could be the promising next few years of the display industry. LG's display manufacturing wing called LG Display has showed off two radically interesting TV concepts, one with an invisible screen and the other with a bendable screen. And I think these are going to be as pragmatic as they are cool.

LG Display, which provides displays to companies such as Sony, has announced a better see-through or invisible TV that uses a transparent OLED panel. The company says the transparency of the screen is 40 per cent, which is significantly higher than what the company claimed for the prototype of 2017. Yes, LG Display did present a prototype of an invisible TV around four years back but it was in very early stages. The invisible TV that LG is demoing at the CES this year is a lot better: it has better transparency, supports 4K, and comes with a whacky setup inside a smart bed.

LG's futuristic TVs and the need for them

The new invisible TV emerges from the foot of the bed at the click of a button -- something that will remind you of cool gadgets from the Iron Man series. According to the company, the transparent OLED display can play content while showing you what is happening behind the screen, but I believe this innovation will find a better place at anywhere but your home. I mean the idea of having a screen right where your feet are is not new: normally people have TVs fitted on the opposite wall. And if that screen is transparent, what purpose can it practically serve? I might sometimes want to look at the wall that is obscured by this screen but besides that nothing.

But here is the important part. This screen is meant for far greater use cases that are not confined to your homes.

Imagine going to a restaurant (when it is safe enough for everyone after the pandemic is over) with tables that have these screens fitted inside. You sit around the table and these screens pop up showing you what is on the menu and maybe the chef's details. Restaurants can customise the information to include the nutritional value of the meal and many other things. And after the order is placed, this screen could allow you to watch some show or even mirror an activity from your phone. Other cases include the use of these displays at airports for displaying flight status, check-in information, and their use in metro trains to display upcoming stations, map, and the weather among other things. This is sheerly futuristic.

And even if these TVs are not a touchscreen, LG is giving solutions with touch screen panels at the foot that take input from you. It is a bizarre concept but also something that gives the display industry a new breather. But before I move to that part, I am going to talk about bendable TVs too.

So LG Display also dropped what is an adaptable TV. By default, this TV has a flat-screen, suitable for watching Netflix and other shows. But TVs are not just meant for viewing, they are also an integral part of the gaming ecosystem. Gamers using consoles, such as the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, need better TVs than ever. There are intricate things that make a TV perfect enough for high-end gaming and one of those things is the way the display looks.

A flat-screen, sure, will not pose any problems in gaming but when you are playing racing games with the first-person camera view, having a curved display simulates better gameplay. And not just for the games you play at home, these TVs are going to go well inside game arcades where you have several game stations.

LG has also made a TV that is fitted to a pivot and rotates according to your preference. This is helpful while working out and doing exercises to see the content on the TV according to your head's orientation.

All three new TV types that LG has showed off do not stray far from being practical. They might be just concepts right now but they look impressively capable of going out in the markets to me. I mean these displays also go in line with the current times. Instead of going to the counter or calling the waiter, you can simply order what you want from the screen without having to be around other people. These screens can be disinfected easily to maintain hygiene at the restaurant. These sanitisation practices, I think, are going to last even after the pandemic, which is why I have a solid belief these displays are more practical than ever. And of course, do not forget the technology they bring on board for others to copy in the display and TV industry.

Whatever plans LG Display may have, I think the displays are essential to reshape how screens have been around us. Better forms of visual representation are what the industry needs to focus on not only because they look more intuitive and appealing but also because we are in a need of them.