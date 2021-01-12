iQOO 7 launched, brings Snapdragon 888 SoC and triple cameras

Highlights iQOO 7 has been launched in China.

iQOO 7 comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

iQOO 7 gets a triple camera set-up.

iQOO has launched its latest smartphone, the iQOO 7. It has been launched as the latest smartphone by the company and comes with high-end specs including Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The new smartphone comes with a lot to like as it features a triple rear camera set-up, a 120Hz display, and goes really big on charging with its 120W fast charging support. The company has announced that the iQOO 7 will also be available in a special edition model with three color stripes at the back. All these models will come with up to 256GB of storage.

iQOO 7 has been launched at a price of CNY 3,798 (approx 43,100) for the entry variant with 8GB RAM+128GB storage configuration, with the 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant coming at a price of CNY 4,198 (approx 48,000). All the variants will be available in Black, Latent Blue, and Legendary Edition colour options. The company has announced that the phone will go on sale from January 15. However, there is no word yet on the global debut of the phone.

IQOO 7: Specifications

The device features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a high 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Underneath the surface, we have a Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

At the back of the phone, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. This is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens and a 13-megapixel lens for portrait shots. For battery, the iQOO 7 uses two 2,000mAh battery packs for a combined capacity of 4,000mAh. This can deliver up to 15.6 hours of 4G talk time on a single charge.

For connectivity, the phone comes with 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The iQOO 7 also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.