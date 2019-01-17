Amazon launches Echo Input in India for Rs 2,999

After making Alexa available on an increasing number of gadgets and devices other than Echo speakers and Fire TV Stick, Amazon is now launching a new companion device in the Indian market. The Echo Input can bring Alexa capability to any regular speaker when the two are connected through 3.5mm audio or Bluetooth. Priced at Rs 2,999, the Echo Input is available for purchase from Amazon India starting today. It will also be available at Croma, Vijay Sales and other offline retailers. The Echo family of products available in India now includes Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Spot, Echo Sub and now Echo Input.

"Our customers tell us that they love the convenience of being able to ask Alexa to play music, get information, control smart home devices, and much more," says, Jayshree Gururaj, Director, Amazon Devices. "With Echo Input, we are giving users even more options to choose the best Echo device for their needs. Adding Echo Input to your existing speakers is the easiest way to begin your voice-first experience with Alexa."

Also Read: Amazon launches Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and TV control for Rs 3,999

Echo Input is a compact, circular-shaped device. Weighing 79 grams, it measures 14x 80 x 80 mm. There is an action button along with microphone off button and LED at the top. It features a four-microphone array and is capable of picking voice commands from across the room. It doesn't have a built-in speaker and the audio is played through the connected speaker. The speaker, when connected to Echo Input, can be added to a new or existing multi-room music group.

Also Read: New WhatsApp bug: Your messages may be exposed to strangers!

Just like other Echo devices including Echo Plus, Echo Dot and Echo Spot, even this can be used to stream music from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, and Hungama Music with just a voice command. Users will be able to set an alarm, get weather and news updates, and do more. For smart home functionality, Echo Input works with compatible smart home devices, which are Wi-Fi-based or those that ship with their own hub. "Routines" are also accessible on the Echo Input allowing users to control multiple devices at scheduled times or with a single voice command, like switch on the AC and turn off the lights every night.

There are special bundled launch offers from Bose, JBL and UE Boom along with Echo Input on Amazon India. With the purchase of JBL Go 2 speaker, Echo Input will be available at 50 per cent discount. On the purchase of Bose SoundLink Revolve or UE Boom 3 speaker, the Echo Input can be purchased for free. To avail this limited period offer, users will have to add the respective speaker and Echo Input to the cart, check out and place the order together.