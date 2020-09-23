Apple online store goes live; check out cashback, trade-in and student offers

The seamless online shopping experience that Apple offers across many courtiers across the globe is now available in India as well. As the Apple online store in India went live this morning, users can purchase Apple hardware directly from the company's online channel. The store is offering Apple's full range of products, including the recently announced Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and the new Pad, which will be delivered in October. Currently, the new hardware (watches and iPads) is available for order only on Apple India Store and not on the popular e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm.

Apple is offering affordability options such as product financing across product categories and trade-in option for iPhone. There are also special students pricing for Macs and iPads.

EMI & Cashback

To make Apple products more accessible and affordable, Apple is offering EMI options and cashback. EMIs are available for hardware, accessories as well as Apple Care, which can be available while placing the order. Currently, Apple is offering cashback on the HDFC credit cards, under which cashback amount will be deposited in five-seven days.

Trade-in

The popular Apple trade-in program for iPhones is now live on the store. Under its trade-in program, Apple allows users to exchange any eligible smartphone for credit towards a new iPhone. Apple is accepting many iPhones (right from iPhone 5s to iPhone XS Max) and a handful of OnePlus and Samsung smartphones under trade-in. Users will have to answer a few questions on the basis of which Apple will provide a trade-in value to lower the price of a new iPhone. Apple says that the trade-in values will vary based on the condition, year and configuration of trade-in device and is computed on Maximum Retail Price. For trade-in, the user must also be at least 18 years old.

Education pricing

With Apple's focus on education, the Cupertino giant has been offering special student pricing abroad. A similar service is now available in India as well. At Apple Store for Education, university students, parents buying for university students, and teachers and staff at all levels, can save up to Rs 23,990 on a new Mac, and up to Rs 7,445 on a new iPad. Apple is offering education pricing to existing and newly accepted university students. One will have to verify the current student or staff status with UNiDAYS for the same.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple is not accepting cash on delivery for the orders placed using Apple Online Store in India. It is accepting payments via credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, net-banking and credit card on delivery. Orders that do not require a signature will be left at the customer's door, and the ones which do will need a verbal confirmation from a safe distance instead of a written signature. Apple is also offering free personal sessions on the purchase of several products including Apple Watch, iPhones, iPads and more.

