Oppo Reno A with dual cameras launched; check out specs, features

Oppo has launched another mid-range device, Reno A, in Japan with dual cameras at the back and a waterdrop notch on the front. Similar to most Oppo phones these days, the Oppo Reno A also comes with a gradient finish and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone has an IP67 certification for water and dust resistance and is available in blue and black colour options. Oppo hasn't announced the availability and pricing details of Reno A in India.

As far as specifications are concerned, Oppo Reno A is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 6.4-inch 1080x2340 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Oppo Reno A packs a 3,600mAh battery with wireless charging and measures 158.4x75.4x7.8mm. The phone runs Android 9 Pie with Color OS 6 on top.

For optics, Oppo Reno A has a dual rear camera, a rarity these days where quad-camera setups are slowly becoming a norm. The two cameras on the back include a 16-MP primary sensor and a 2-MP secondary depth sensor. For selfies, Oppo Reno A has employed 25MP sensor on the front.

The price of Oppo Reno A in Japan is set at JPY 39,380 (approx. Rs 26,000) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant priced at JPY 38,800 (approx. Rs 25,700).

For connectivity, Oppo Reno A comes with an option like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC (FeliCa compatible), Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors present on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyro, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Edited By: Udit Verma

