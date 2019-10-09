Redmi 8 with dual cameras launched at Rs 7,999; check out specs, features

Xiaomi has launched the successor to the Redmi 7, Redmi 8 in India. The Redmi 8 comes with dual rear cameras and feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The new budget devices from Redmi also feature a waterdrop notch on the front with Face Unlock support, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi 8 specifications

Redmi 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The phone also has a dual-SIM support and a microSD card slot (upto 512GB). The phone's 6.21-inch display is HD+ (720x1520 pixel) with 320ppi density. Software-wise, the Redmi 8 runs on Android 9 Pie with Xiaomi's custom MIUI 10 skin.

Redmi 8 design

Redmi 8 comes in Xiaomi's Aura Mirror design. The colour options include - Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red, and Onyx Black colours. However, Xiaomi said that it will bring an Emerald Green colour option for the phone on a later date.

Redmi 8 camera

For optics, Redmi 8 has a 12-MP primary snapper and the secondary shooter is a 2-MP depth sensor. There is also an 8-MP selfie camera.

Redmi 8 price in India

Redmi 8 will be offered two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 3GB RAM variant will be offered at Rs 7,999, whereas the 4GB RAM variant will Rs 8,999. The first sale for the Redmi 8 will take place on October 12 at 00:01am via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Redmi 8A now on sale in India: Check out price, features, launch offers on Flipkart, Mi.com

Also Read: Redmi 8A with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at Rs 6,499

Also Read :Xiaomi unveils Mi Mix Alpha with 'wraparound' display, 108MP camera for Rs 2 lakh