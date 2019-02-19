Vivo V15 Pro with in-display fingerprint scanner, pop up selfie camera to launch tomorrow

Vivo will unveil the Vivo V15 Pro tomorrow, February 20, 2019, in India. Ahead of the launch, leakster Ishan Agarwal has leaked few official renders of the upcoming phone on his Twitter account. The renders show the available colour options and also give out the detailed specifications of the phone. Vivo V15 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup and a 32 MP selfie camera.

Exclusive: vivo V15Pro/ V15 Pro Topaz Blue and Black & Red Official Renders along with Full Specifications. Do you like these? It looks like a really good phone to be honest. Thoughts? #vivo #vivoV15Pro #V15Pro pic.twitter.com/7zzLc6tIhz - Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 18, 2019

As per the leaked information, Vivo V15 Pro will come with Snapdragon 675 AIE octa core processor. The phone will weigh 185 grams and measure 157.25mmx74.71mmx8.21mm. Vivo V15 Pro is rumoured to have a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display and will be powered by the 3,700mAh battery with "Dual Engine" fast charging technology. The device also lacks physical fingerprint sensor, so V15 Pro could have a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display screen itself, which Vivo claims is a more refined iteration of the biometric sensor.

The Vivo V15 Pro will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack while the bottom edge has the charging port, the SIM card tray and the speaker grill.

The back of the Vivo V15 Pro houses a triple-camera setup with three lenses arranged in a vertical fashion. This line-up is likely to include a 48MP quad pixel primary sensor, with effective capabilities of a 12MP sensor. One 8MP sensor and another 5MP sensor are also likely to be in the mix. The LED flash has been placed between the first and second lens. On the front, Vivo V15 Pro will have a 32-megapixel selfie camera that is going to pop-out whenever required.

In the earlier teaser, the V15 Pro was only shown in a gradient back panel done in blue, but we now know that there are few more colour options. The Vivo V15 Pro has already been teased on Amazon and will most likely be available on Vivo's own online store. As for the price, the Vivo V15 Pro is expected to be priced close to Rs 33,000.

