Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale starts from today, get discounts on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Galaxy S8, Poco F1

The 'Flipkart Mobile Bonanza' sale has kick-started and it will continue until February 23. The Mobile Bonanza sale is offering deals on smartphones from Nokia, Samsung, Asus, Honor, Xiaomi, LG etc. The e-tailer is also offering 10 percent instant discount to the buyers shopping with Axis Bank debit and credit cards. Smartphones that can be bought under the discount include the Realme 2 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Realme C1, Poco F1 etc.

Let's take a look at some of the best smartphone deals available during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale:

Realme 2 Pro: The Realme 2 Pro has got a price cut of Rs 1,000 and is available for Rs 11,990. It is one of the cheapest device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. The Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It has a dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and a 16-megapixel selfie shoot.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro: The Xiaomi's Redmi Note 6 Pro is selling for Rs 12,990 with a flat discount of Rs 1,000. The Note 6 Pro comes with a quad camera setup - 12-MP+ 5-MP dual cameras at the rear and 20-MP + 2-MP dual cameras at the front.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2: The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is available for Rs 11,999 down from Rs 12,999. The highlight of Max Pro M2 is the huge 5000mAh battery and a stock Android OS.

Poco F1: The base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage of Xiaomi Poco F1 is available for Rs 17,999. The 128GB variant will cost Rs 20,999 while the 256GB variant with 8GB RAM will sell for Rs 24,999.

Nokia 5.1 Plus: The Nokia 5.1 Plus can be bought for Rs 8,999 during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. The 5.1 Plus is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset and has a glossy rear panel.

Samsung Galaxy S8: Samsung Galaxy S8 can be bought for Rs 30,990. The price will also be applicable to the Burgundy Red variant.

