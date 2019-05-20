Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S to launch today: How to livestream, price in India, specs

Xiaomi's new 48-MP smartphone, Redmi Note 7S will launch in India today at 12pm (noon) IST. Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India Chief, shared a teaser photo of him holding the phone up in his hands. Xiaomi is not holding any big event to unveil the phone but it will still be live streaming the launch.

Redmi Note 7S is expected to look like Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro . There are rumours that Xiaomi is launching the Chinese version of Redmi Note 7 in India. Xiaomi had launched Redmi note 7 in China in the beginning of the year in January. The phone was brought to India in February 2019 as Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The Indian version of Redmi Note 7 came with 12-MP along with 2-MP AI camera with a 13-MP AI selfie camera. On the other hand, the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 featured a dual rear camera setup with a 48-MP Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor and a 5-MP depth sensor. Therefore, it certainly seems that the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 is being brought to India. Redmi Note 7 Pro had 48-MP rear camera lens in India. There was also a 5-MP secondary depth sensor and a 13-MP camera sensor at the front for selfies on Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Going by the Chinese version of Redmi Note 7, the Redmi Note 7S in India will come with 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB. Redmi Note 7 in China came with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and had a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection.

In China, the starting price of Redmi Note 7 was CNY 999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. For the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option the phone was priced at CNY 1,199 or Rs 12,400 approximately. There is a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option priced at CNY 1,399 or Rs 14,500.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, as well as a USB Type-C port. It measures 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and weighs 186 grams. The phone will be made available on Flipkart.

Edited By: Udit Verma

