Lava takes on Chinese brands with new Z-series, customisable phones

Lava Mobiles announced the new range of Z smartphones that it claims are entirely made in India. This means that the smartphones have been conceptualised and manufactured in India in line with the Design in India programme that the government announced years ago. It is not exactly a comeback of Lava Mobiles but a firm declaration that the company exists and now wants to fight off the onslaught by Chinese rivals. The operative word is Chinese because the reemergence of the homegrown brands stems from the anti-China sentiment that is rife in the market.

Sonam Wangchuk, the Indian personality who spearheaded the anti-China campaign, is closely related with Lava Mobiles. Lava Mobiles' president and business head Sunil Rana said its new smartphones come with the military-grade endurance, suggesting that it is suitable for uses by defence forces. Lava Mobiles has launched the Z1, Z2, Z4, Z6 smartphones in India spread across various price ranges.

But apart from their default specifications, Lava Mobiles is giving users the ability to customise their smartphones through a new programme called My Z. This new programme will allow buyers to pick and drop specifications on their phone as per their choice on select devices only. This tool will be available via Lava's online website initially but retail stores will have it soon. Lava has also announced Z Up that lets you upgrade your phone with more RAM and storage for an incremental price without having to replace the phone. The Z Up programme will be available on Z2, Z4, and Z6 smartphones only.

Lava Z1, Z2, Z4, Z6 price, specifications

The Lava Z1 costs Rs 5,499, the Z2 is priced at Rs 6,999, the Z4 will cost you Rs 8,999, and finally the Z6 will sell for Rs 9,999. The first sale begins on January 11 when you will be able to purchase the Z2, Z4, Z6, and MyZ smartphones. The Lava Z1 and Z Up will be available starting January 26. All new devices can be purchased from Lava online store, physical stores, leading online and offline outlets.

The Lava Z1 is the entry-level smartphone with a 5-inch 720p display, MediaTek Helio A20 processor paired with 2GB RAM.

Developing story...