Mi 11 Lite tipped for launch, specifications and renders leak online

Highlights Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite renders have leaked online.

The Mi 11 Lite is tipped for a mid-March launch.

The MI 11 Lite could come with a Snapdragon 732G SoC.

After Mi 11 Pro, Xiaomi is now tipped to launch a toned-down version of its existing Mi 11 smartphone. This new device will be called the Mi 11 Lite and is tipped for a mid-March launch. Armed with the Lite moniker, this new device is expected to be a toned-down model of Mi 11.

Interestingly, the device's specifications and renders have leaked online giving us a hint about the details of the phone. As per the new leak, the Mi 11 Lite could come with a Snapdragon 732 SoC and may sport a triple rear camera setup at the back. This information comes courtesy of a Vietnamese YouTuber, The Pixel, who has published a video detailing specifications of Mi 11 Lite.

As per the tipster, the phone could be an affordable offering and will be priced around VND 7,50,000 or VND 8,00,000. The reports suggest the device is expected to launch in Vietnam sometime around March-end and will be launched in two colour variants blue and black.

The tipster has also leaked the renders of the device which show off a flat punch-hole display with a selfie camera cutout placed on the top-left corner. Additionally, there will also be a slight chin at the bottom and the back, with a triple rear camera setup placed inside a square-shaped module. Further, the renders show two of the sensors to be quite large, while the third one looking much smaller than the others.

As for the specifications, the report suggests that Mi 11 Lite may bring with itself a full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there's also a Snapdragon 732G SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Apart from this, the triple camera set-up on the device is tipped to bring a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor. Additionally, the device is also expected to bring a rear fingerprint sensor, but the cutout is not noticed on the renders. We recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt until Xiaomi announces something in an official capacity.