Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro: Everything we know about Xiaomi's next flagship phones

Highlights Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 11 series next month.

The Mi 11 phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The new Mi 11 phones will go big on cameras and design.

It has been some time since Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series of phones, and now the company looks all set to go big with its upcoming flagships, the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro. The two would be the successors of the popular flagships that Xiaomi launched earlier this year and would look to carry forward the work put in by the company in the premium segment of the market.

Much like the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series, the upcoming Mi 11 devices are also expected to impress not only with their specifications but also feature set and design, with the latest reports suggesting that Xiaomi could be going really big with its upcoming flagships expected to be launched in January 2021. The phone has already been announced to get the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, but leaks suggest it could also get a really interesting design.

Here's everything we know about Xiaomi Mi 11 so far.

Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro: When will it be launched?

Xiaomi hasn't revealed anything to date about the phone officially, yet there have been enough leaks already to give us a good idea about when the device could be launched. And of these, the biggest hint about the launch date of the device has come from a noted tipster on Weibo, Digital Chat Station, who has claimed that the Xiaomi Mi 11 series could be launched in the company's home country China as early as January next year.

He has claimed that initially the phone will be exclusive to the Chinese market, and could remain to be so for a few weeks or months, after which it will eventually be launched globally. However, more recent reports have suggested that the phone could be launched even before the end of this year.

Mi 11: Power of Snapdragon 888 inside

Despite the company initially being hush-hush about the upcoming product, it later revealed what the Mi 11 series will offer in terms of core hardware. At Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 the company announced that the phone will be among the first to come with with the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Talking about the Snapdragon 888 SoC, it comes with the 3rd generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem for enhanced connectivity. At the heart of it, the Snapdragon 888 platform brings with itself the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine which the company claims comes with a completely re-engineered Qualcomm Hexagon processor. This new processor brings significant gains over the previous generation processor to improve not only performance but also power efficiency.

Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro: Specifications and cameras

Apart from this, the latest leaks say that much like the Mi 11 Pro which is expected to sport a curved display, the Mi 11 will also get a curved screen. The phone is also tipped to flaunt a punch-hole design, although there is no clarity on whether it will support Full HD+ or Quad HD+ resolution.

Further, leaks suggest the Mi 11 Pro will come with a triple camera set-up with a primary 108-megapixel lens. The secondary lens in the camera setup will be an ultrawide lens. Completing the set-up here could be a third lens on the Mi 11 which will support up to 30x zoom. For battery, the two phones will rely on a 4500mAh battery pack with 55W fast charging. The phones are also likely to offer an in-display fingerprint scanner and NFC support with them.