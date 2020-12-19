Motorola Moto G Play with Snapdragon 460 SoC gets listed onGoogle Play Console

Highlights After Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power, Motorola could soon launch Moto G Play in the market.

The listing has revealed some of the key specifications of the device including its processor and other details.

The listing revealed that the phone would arrive with Snapdragon 460 SoC and 3GB of RAM.

After Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power, Motorola could soon launch Moto G Play in the market. The company has not made any official announcement about the same but recently the smartphone was spotted on the Google Play Console. The listing has revealed some of the key specifications of the device including its processor and other details.

As per Mysmartprice, Motorola Moto G Play had appeared on the Google Play console. The listing revealed that the phone would arrive with Snapdragon 460 SoC and 3GB of RAM. Before this the upcoming phone by Motorola had appeared on Geekbench so let us have a look at some of the key details and specifications of the device.

Moto G Play: Specifications and features

The Google Console listing has revealed that the Moto G Play would come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU, and 3GB of RAM. The listing also noted that the device would come with an HD+ display and will a 720 x 1600 resolution.

The phone was earlier listed on Geekbench and the listing on the website too had revealed similar specs. The listing on Geekbench also revealed that the smartphone would come with 3GB of RAM and will run on Android 10 out of the box. As far as the Geekbench score is concerned, the G Play has managed to score 253 in the single-core test and 1,233 in the multi-core test. The scores define the tasks handled by the processor. The highest the score is, the better.

The Geekbench listing had further revealed that the Moto G Play will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM. The source code in the listing reveals that the GPU used in the device is Adreno 610. A report by Mysmartprice reveals that the phone could launch with more than one variant.

Some of the reports in the past had suggested that the Moto G Play would arrive with a 6.5-inch punch-hole display. Motorola has reportedly used an LCD panel in the display. In terms of camera, the smartphone could feature a triple camera setup on the rear. It is expected to house a 4850mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

Motorola had launched the Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power in India recently. The Moto G 5G was touted as India's first affordable 5G phone and is priced at Rs 20,999 whereas the Moto G9 Power is priced at Rs 11,499.