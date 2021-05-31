Beware! Fake Paytm website promises cashback worth Rs 2,647; details here

As people continue to shop from the confines of their homes, digital payments platforms have taken the centerstage. And as online payments grow, so does online frauds and cyber attacks. Paytm, one of India's widely used digital payments platforms, is no stranger to such frauds. The company, and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, have frequently alerted users of such schemes. In the latest of such frauds, a fake Paytm website promises cashback of Rs 2,647 to users.

The new cyber-attack on users completely unversed with phishing sites comes in the form of a notification reading, "Congratulations! You have won Paytm Scratch Card," which redirects users to a site called paytm-cashoffer.com.

This link works on a smartphone and not on a PC. This site is identical to the original Paytm website in terms of design and pattern, which makes it difficult for unassuming users to know that they have been conned.

The fraudulent scheme informs the user that they have got a cashback worth Rs 2,647 and the site then asks them to send it to their Paytm account. Following this, the user is redirected to the original Paytm app wherein they are asked to pay the same amount.

Here's how users can report cyber frauds on Paytm

Step 1: Open the Paytm app on your smartphone

Step 2: Click on the '24x7 Help and Support' option

Step 3: Select the 'Report Fraud Transactions' option from 'Choose a service to begin' section

Step 4: Select an issue (Fraud transaction on Paytm wallet, Fraud on Paytm debit card, Report a phishing site or link, etc.)

Step 5: Share details so that authorities at Paytm can take the desired action

Earlier this year, the Noida-based digital payments platform had warned its users against QR code frauds. Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted, "Stay Alert- If somebody asks you to scan the QR code sent in WhatsApp to receive money, it is a fraud call. Do not believe. Warning: WhatsApp is a tool for such fraudsters these days!"





Stay Alert - If somebody asks you to scan the QR code sent in WhatsApp to receive money, it is a fraud call. Do not believe.

Warning : WhatsApp is tool for such fraudsters these days !

Paytm also urged its users to use only trustworthy QR codes and avoid public ones. "Avoid using Public QR codes as cybercriminals may swap the, by replacing their own QR codes over genuine ones to make money flow into their account," the company stated in its blog post on QR code frauds.

