Infinix Hot 8 with 6.5 inch display, 5,000 mAh battery to go on sale: Check out price, specifications

Infinix Hot 8 sale: If you are looking for a budget smartphone with all the latest specification, Infinix Hot 8 smartphone will be up for sale on Flipkart after 12 pm today. Infinix, which is a part of China's Transsion Holdings, is focussing on the sub-Rs 10,000 price category of smartphones in India as it competes with the likes of Xiaomi and Samsung in the hyper-competitive Indian smartphone market. Infinix Hot 8 boasts a huge 6.5-inch screen, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup -- all at a pocket-friendly price of Rs 6,999. However, you can buy Infinix Hot 8 at this price till December 31 only, following which the company intends to increase the price to Rs 7,999.

Infinix Hot 8 specifications

Infinix Hot 8 sports a 6.52 inch HD plus display with 90.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Infinix Hot 8 comes with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC chipset and has Android 9 Pie operating system. Apart from triple rear camera that comes with quad-led flash, Infinix Hot 8 also features a low-light sensor. The smartphone comes with 8 MP front camera. You can also expand the storage to 256 GB using microSD card. Other latest features of the smartphone include face unlock and fingerprint sensor.

Infinix Mobility (Global) Managing Director Benjamin Jiang had earlier said India is the "single largest market" for Transsion in terms of number of units. Transsion - which owns other brands like itel and Tecno - has a manufacturing unit, including SMT line, in India.

