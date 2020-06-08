Business Today
Israel's CardiacSense signs $32.4 million deal to sell medical watches in India

The company said the agreement is for 150,000 watches - which can monitor vital signs like temperature, blood pressure and blood oxygen saturation

Reuters        Last Updated: June 8, 2020  | 07:45 IST
CardiacSense said it was also in the process of receiving FDA and CEO regulatory approvals for marketing in the United States and Europe

Israel's CardiacSense said on Sunday it signed a $32.4 million deal to sell medical watches in India, bringing its total backlog of orders to over $60 million.

The company said the agreement is for 150,000 watches - which can monitor vital signs like temperature, blood pressure and blood oxygen saturation - to be used in hospitals, home hospitalisations and patient monitoring.

The deal with Explore Lifestyle Solutions, a manufacturer and distributor of medical rehabilitation products operating in India, will be carried out over the next four years, CardiacSense said in a statement.

The company said it is also in the process of receiving FDA and CEO regulatory approvals for marketing in the United States and Europe.

CardiacSense | Israel CardiacSense | medical watches
