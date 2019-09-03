Lava signs multi-crore deal with US-based General Electric for healthcare devices

Noida-based smartphone company Lava has bagged muti-crore order from US multinational conglomerate General Electric (GE) to manufacture healthcare devices.

Lava International will make hand-held devices for GE's healthcare division which will be shipped to several countries. The devices reportedly will have a portable ultrasound system that will help medical team to diagnose and provide timely treatment in cases of emergencies in remote locations. At present, Lava International operates in Thailand, Indonesia, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, Egypt, Middle East, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Although, the company has not confirmed the deal size but speculations are the deal is of Rs 100-200 crore. This is the second deal of Lava with an American company amid US-China trade war. Earlier, the phone company, along with Micromax , received an order worth Rs 2,500 crore to create smartphones for AT&T, Sprint Corporation and T-Mobile.

The order has offered some relief to Lava as well as Micromax, whose smartphone assembly plants are under-utilsed in a market due to the influx of Chinese brands. Currently, Xiaomi is India's top smartphone seller for eight quarters, on the trot. The Chinese electronic giant has shipped 10.4 million phones in quarter ended June 30.

Moreover, the government's decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in contract manufacturing through automatic route, may provide relief to Indian handset makers like Lava as the move will boost domestic manufacturing.

