Oppo launches premium 5G flagship phone amid calls to boycott Chinese products

Guangdong-based mobile maker Oppo has launched its premium 5G flagship series in India even as calls to boycott Chinese goods grow louder. The phones in this series are Oppo's first 5G offerings in India. The mobile maker launched the premium Oppo Find X2 series on Thursday.

The series is a flagship lineup of 5G devices that come equipped with advanced QHD+ screens with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging. The phones Find X2 Pro and Find X2 come with Snapdragon 865 chipset and all rounded photography and videography features.

Find X2 Pro and Find X2 come with customised Oppo 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen with more than a billion variations of colour display capabilities.

Also read: 'Don't promote Chinese goods': Traders body tells Kohli, Deepika, Ranbir, other celebs

Both the variants are equipped with O1 Ultra Vision Engine with a built-in independent display chip that enhances video quality performance. It also supports Motion Clear and HDR video enhancement.

The series comes equipped with high-power dual speakers and Dolby Atmos for built-in powerful audio performance. When it comes to battery life, Find X2 Pro and Find X2 are packed with 4200mAh and 4260mAh battery respectively. The phones can charge fully in 38 minutes.

Find X2 series is one of the company's first offerings to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It also comes with 12 GB RAM and massive storage. The series supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G.

Also read: India-China border row: Traders' body CAIT releases list of 500 Chinese items to be boycotted

When it comes to the camera the series is equipped with a triple-camera combination. Find X2 is equipped with a 48MP wide-angle lens + 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 13MP telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom. Find X2 Pro comes with a lens combination of 48MP wide-angle lens + 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 13MP telephoto lens, whilst supporting 10x hybrid zoom. The Find X2 series also comes with a 32MP selfie snapper.

The Find X2 series comes with a front and back sleek double-curve body design with Corning Gorilla's 6th-generation glass panel.

Oppo Find X2 (12GB RAM + 256GB ROM) will be rolled out in two variants - black (ceramic) and ocean green (glass) and is priced at Rs 64,990.

Oppo's Find X2 launch was subdued due to the India-China clash that led to calls of boycott. The company had scheduled a live streaming event for the launch which was cancelled for a pre-recorded launch video. "The Find X2 series was launched in India as scheduled on June 17. It wasn't cancelled - the launch took place via YouTube instead of using a live channel," said an Oppo spokesperson.