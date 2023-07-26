20-year-old woman fired from job for using phone during work hours: Report

A 20-year-old woman was fired from an UK restaurant for allegedly using phone, reported The New York Post. The restaurant worker, Sophie Alcock, accused her boss of firing her “unprofessionally” and “without a cause”. Notably, she joined the eatery Toast in Withington, Manchester just two weeks back and was fired for use of phone on the job.

She told Kennedy News that the way her boss fired her was unprofessional and she had to leave the work in tears. She has since told others not to visit the eatery so that it “suffers”.

Alcock even told her boss that she might have looked “distracted” because she was anxiously waiting for her degree results.

“He didn’t say I wasn’t doing my job properly. I got out every order on time,” she stated. She further claimed that it was the first and the only time she had met her boss and he seemed fine with her worth ethic at that time.

She revealed that a rumour surfaced that Alcock is being fired due to her “attitude”. She recalled the “weird” situation where a chef asked her if her boss Matt had approached her. She “half-jokingly” responses, “No, am I getting fired?” That’s when he told her yes.

Alcock decided to write an email to her boss about the rumours. To this, her boss responded by telling her that her services were no longer required at the restaurant.

She confronted her boss on this and filmed the incident, where he claimed that she had been sitting on her phone for “four hours”.

Alcock presented with the proof by showing him the screen-time tracker of her iPhone that said that phone was used for 2 hours and 40 minutes. She stated, “I was on it for about an hour, 10 to 15 minutes every so often, and I took two breaks to go outside.” She further explained that her screen time occurred before or after her shift.

As per the statement by the company Toast, Alcock was an employee at Toast for only two weeks this summer and is no longer employed there. It added that they are sad to hear that she is unhappy with her time at the café. The statement read, “Over our six years as an independent high street café we have striven for a great atmosphere for customers and staff alike, but accept that this has not been Sophie’s experience.”

Alcock says she is "embarrassed" as now she will have to explain the situation to new employer at her next job.

“I’ve just moved into a flat, and I’m unemployed. I have to explain to my next employer that I was fired,” she stated.

Also Read:

Samusung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra unveiled: Check specs, features

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Rotating bezel makes a comeback with new Galaxy Watch6 Classic