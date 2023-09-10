'6G is going to deliver dividends for everybody': India-US alliance in 6G tech lays down important foundation

India and the United States have forged a critical alliance at the G20 Summit 2023 which is aimed at propelling 6G technology into the spotlight. This collaboration marks a milestone in the journey towards the next-generation wireless network which is aimed at providing high-speed internet, better coverage and more expansive use cases. As the world eagerly anticipates the advent of 6G, Business Today TV’s Managing Editor Siddharth Zarabi spoke to prominent stakeholders in the upcoming 6G technology to understand the implications of this collaboration and its far-reaching impact on India and the world.

R Chandrashekhar, former Telecom Secretary & former President of NASSCOM, emphasized the evolving landscape of technology. He noted that the focus has shifted from mere technological advancement to the realms of trust and standards. Geopolitical dynamics have ushered in a new era where trust, or the lack thereof, plays a central role. In an increasingly digital world, the security of telecommunication infrastructure isn't just about data; it's a matter of national security. This infrastructure relies on a global supply chain, making it nearly impossible for any one country to be entirely self-sufficient. Hence, safeguarding telecom infrastructure is an arduous challenge. India has pursued "atmanirbharta," while the U.S. has adopted "friendshoring." In this context, 6G emerges as the next frontier.

He said, “Technology is advancing at an incredible pace. In recent times, the focus has shifted from technology and economics to trust and standards. The reason for this is that because of the way the geopolitics across the globe has been progressing, trust or the lack of it has become a major factor. As everything gets digitalised, the trust factor and the security of the telecommunication infrastructure not only become a matter of data security but at the end of the day become a matter of national security. It relies on electronics and products manufactured through global supply chain. And it is almost impossible for one country to be 100 per cent self-sufficient. Therefore it is extremely challenging to protect the telecom infrastructure. Consequently, what has happened is that countries like India have gone ‘atmanirbhar’, and countries like US have adopted policies like ‘friendshoring’. All of these shifts are taking place as we speak. 6G is the next generation and therefore the preparation, not just in terms of technology economics and manufacturing but also in terms of trust and supply chain become all the more important because those foundations are to be laid today."

NG Subramaniam, Chairman of the 6G Indian Alliance Association, shared insights into the future of 6G networks. He highlighted the growing role of software over hardware in shaping these networks. Intelligence will be at the core of 6G, driven by software, artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, and algorithms. Such intelligence will enhance network configurability and interoperability. Collaboration between academia, industry, startups, society, and government is vital to achieving the desired levels of flexibility and adaptability. In this regard, the alliance between Bharat 6G and the Next G alliance in the United States stands as a crucial step in the right direction.

He said, “The 6G networks will be a lot more intelligent, all enabled and defined by software more than hardware. Increasingly the network, the radios, everything is going to be more and more configurable and defined by software, which is India’s strength. Software is also going to be augmented with a lot of artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, and algorithms that will make the network itself highly intelligent while the will continue to be heterogenous. It will need to be interoperating and it will become a lot more self-healing, always-on. In this context, difficulties involved in standards, and definitions need not be overemphasised. To achieve the desired level of flexibility, adaptability and interoperability open collaboration between academia, industry, start-ups, society, and the government is crucial. In that context, the alliance between Bharat 6G and Next G alliance in the United States is a great step in the right direction.”

Sanjay Kapoor, a renowned telecom expert, underlined India's growing significance in the digital and data landscape. India has become a key player, encompassing OTT (over-the-top) players and equipment providers. Kapoor stressed the importance of interoperability and collaboration among stakeholders. The alliance with the United States is seen as a catalyst for bringing diverse stakeholders together. The ultimate goal is to establish universally accepted standards for 6G, ensuring that this technology benefits everyone, transcending borders and nationalities.

He said, “India is a quintessential part and now a large geography and now a significant player when it comes to digital and data for all stakeholders, whether OTT players, or equipment providers. Where we are today with the power we have generated, I think it will be a collaborative effort and India will have a say. I’m glad to see that India is joining hands with the US but because of the interoperability, more stakeholders will come together. Everybody will partake and eventually, there will be standards that will evolve around that everybody is good. It cannot be that one country is good or two country is good. Ultimately, 6G is going to deliver dividends for everybody.”

