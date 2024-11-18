'A heartfelt goodbye': Dubai siblings share last update before handing over JioHotstar domain to Reliance

Jainam and Jivika, siblings and philanthropists based in Dubai, have announced their decision to transfer the domain JioHotstar.com to Reliance, free of charge. The duo shared the news in an emotional statement titled "A Heartfelt Goodbye," marking the end of their unique journey with the domain. The domain has been in limelight since last month when a Delhi techie decided to reach out to the public about his attempt to sell the JioHotstar domain to Reliance. The domain was then allegedly sold to the Dubai siblings.

Related Articles

The siblings also shared a 90 second video claiming that they have not taken kind of payment for the domain and will be signing a contract in Mumbai to hand it over to Reliance.

In the latest statement, titled A Heartfelt Goodbye and Our Continued Seva Journey, the siblings shared the next steps they plan on taking. They said, "The Reliance IP legal team has contacted us. We have told them that the domain transfer will only happen after the agreement is signed. They have asked us to visit Mumbai to sign the agreement. We are waiting for the draft. We hope the agreement will be signed soon. As soon as this happens, we will transfer the domain and this website will come to an end."

The story began when Jainam and Jivika purchased the domain from a young developer in Delhi who had registered it to fund his MBA at Cambridge University. After his attempt to sell the domain to Reliance for ₹1 crore fell through, the siblings stepped in, buying the domain to support his educational aspirations. They later used the platform to promote their message of kindness and service, attracting followers inspired by their work.

As public interest grew, speculation arose about a possible connection between the domain and a Jio-Hotstar merger. However, Jainam and Jivika firmly denied these rumours. "There is no payment or deal involved," they clarified in their statement, addressing false claims that their decision was influenced by external pressure or financial incentives. They explained their choice was entirely voluntary and aimed at ensuring the domain could be useful to Reliance if needed.

While the JioHotstar.com chapter is ending, Jainam and Jivika claim that their mission continues through their new platform, SevakArmy.com. They aim to mobilise volunteers worldwide, encouraging small acts of kindness that collectively make a big impact. Their goal is ambitious: inspiring 100,000 people to volunteer 20 hours a year, generating over 2 million hours of service annually.

The siblings also assured their followers that they will remain active on their channels, JJFuntime and JJMissionDiary, to share updates on their ongoing projects.

In their heartfelt farewell, Jainam and Jivika thanked their supporters and urged them to continue spreading kindness. "Be the change you wish to see in the world," they wrote.