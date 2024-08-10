Acer ALG review: Budget-friendly gaming without the flash

The Acer ALG isn't flashy, and that's okay. For budget-conscious gamers seeking solid performance without breaking the bank, this understated laptop delivers where it counts. But does it rise above the compromises often found at this price point? Let's dive in.

The ALG eschews the typical "gamer aesthetic" for a more subtle, professional look. While the plastic construction may raise eyebrows, the build quality is surprisingly solid. The metal lid adds a touch of premium feel, though a rattly trackpad on our review unit was a noticeable downside.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display may not win awards for colour accuracy, but it's vibrant and offers good viewing angles. The 144Hz refresh rate ensures buttery-smooth gameplay in fast-paced titles like Valorant and Apex Legends.

Equipped with an Intel Core i5-12450H processor and an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU (75W TGP), the ALG handles everyday tasks and demanding games with ease. Our benchmarks showed it holding its own against similarly priced competitors, delivering smooth performance for office productivity and respectable frame rates in AAA titles at medium-high settings.

Gaming Highlights

AAA Titles: Demanding games like Ghost of Tsushima, Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2 run smoothly at medium settings, with DLSS providing a significant boost in performance.

Competitive Gaming: Esports titles like Valorant and Apex Legends soar past 100FPS, taking full advantage of the 144Hz display.

Ray Tracing Trade-offs: While the RTX 3050 supports ray tracing, enabling it comes with a significant performance hit, making it less viable for this laptop.

The ALG's port selection leaves something to be desired. While it offers two USB Type-A ports, one is a slower USB 2.0. The USB-C port lacks power delivery, and there's no full-sized SD card reader. These omissions are understandable at this price point but are still worth noting.

The downward-firing speakers impressed us with their surprisingly loud and clear audio output. The laptop's wedge shape prevents the speakers from being muffled when placed on a flat surface.

The full-sized keyboard with RGB backlighting is comfortable and functional, offering good key travel and responsiveness. However, the trackpad's rattling and wobbling detract from the overall experience.

As with most gaming laptops, battery life is a weak point. The ALG managed just under two hours in our battery test, so staying tethered to an outlet is a must for extended use.

Verdict: Value-Focused Gaming on a Budget

At a price of Rs 63,999, the Acer ALG delivers solid gaming performance and a surprisingly pleasant user experience for its price point. While compromises exist in the port selection and battery life, the capable hardware and smooth display make it a compelling choice for budget-conscious gamers who prioritise value over flashy aesthetics.