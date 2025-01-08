Acer unveils new AI-Powered PCs, gaming devices, and more at CES 2025

Acer has unveiled a comprehensive range of new products at CES 2025, spanning AI-powered laptops and desktops, high-performance gaming devices, and an array of accessories designed to enhance the user experience. These announcements highlight Acer’s ongoing focus on AI technology, gaming, and versatile computing solutions across different consumer needs.

Related Articles

AI-Powered Laptops and Desktops: Copilot+ Series

Acer’s new Copilot+ PC series marks a significant expansion in the company’s AI-powered offerings. This new lineup includes the Swift Go 14 AI and Swift Go 16 AI laptops, Aspire 14 AI laptops, as well as the Aspire S AI and Aspire C AI all-in-one desktops, and the compact Revo Box AI mini PC. These devices are built with the latest processors featuring integrated Neural Processing Units (NPU), enabling them to handle AI workloads effectively.

The Swift Go AI laptops, powered by the latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, offer up to 5.0GHz clock speeds, making them suitable for both professionals and students who require powerful, mobile devices. The laptops feature a thin and light design with OLED displays offering up to 3K resolution, making them ideal for content creators and those who frequently work on the go. Additionally, the Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 technology is integrated to improve audio quality during video conferences by reducing ambient noise, while Acer UserSensing 2.0 offers enhanced privacy by locking the device when the user steps away.

The Aspire 14 AI, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, is positioned as an affordable yet powerful option for users seeking a laptop that offers both performance and battery efficiency. With up to 22 hours of video playback, the device is suitable for long work or study sessions. The Aspire S AI and Aspire C AI all-in-one desktops offer sleek, space-saving solutions for home offices or creative workstations. These desktops are equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra processors, delivering solid performance for multitasking, media editing, and other demanding tasks.

For users requiring more compact solutions, the Revo Box AI mini PC delivers substantial power despite its small form factor. Measuring just 0.75 litres in volume, it’s powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and equipped with Intel Arc graphics, handling demanding applications with ease.

Gaming Devices: Nitro Blaze and Nitro V Series

Acer also introduced new gaming devices, including the Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11 handheld gaming devices, as well as the Nitro V gaming laptop series. The Nitro Blaze handheld devices, powered by AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processors, are designed for gamers seeking high-performance, portable gaming solutions. The Nitro Blaze 8 features a 7.8" WQXGA display, while the Nitro Blaze 11 comes with an 11" display and detachable controllers. These devices offer smooth gaming experiences with 144Hz refresh rates, up to 16GB of RAM, and front cameras for capturing gameplay.

Acer's new Nitro V gaming laptops are designed for competitive gamers and those seeking immersive experiences. The Nitro V 16 and Nitro V 17 are equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 Series GPUs, providing top-tier performance for demanding games and content creation. The larger screen options of the Nitro V 17, offering up to 17.3", enhance the gaming experience with high refresh rates and vivid graphics, while the Nitro V 16 offers portability without sacrificing performance.

Predator Portfolio Expansion

Acer also expanded its Predator series with the Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios 18 gaming laptops. These devices, featuring Intel Core Ultra processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs, provide powerful graphics and high refresh rates for gamers seeking superior performance. The RTX 50 Series GPUs offer improvements in real-time ray tracing, AI-enhanced gameplay, and overall graphics performance, enhancing the visual experience for gamers.

The larger Helios 18 laptop offers an immersive experience with an 18" display, while the Helios 16 provides a more compact option for gamers on the go.

For desktop enthusiasts, Acer introduced the Predator Orion 3000 desktop, featuring Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 Series GPUs. This desktop offers strong performance in a compact form, making it suitable for space-constrained environments without compromising on power.

New Accessories and Peripherals

In addition to the new devices, Acer also launched a range of accessories to complement its gaming and computing products. The Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller is designed for both Android and iOS users, offering a comfortable grip and fast charging capabilities. It includes compatibility with most mobile devices and features easy pairing via Bluetooth, enhancing the mobile gaming experience with precise controls and minimal latency.

For desktop users, the new Predator X series monitors were announced, designed to pair seamlessly with the new Predator Helios laptops. These monitors offer high resolutions, fast refresh rates, and enhanced colour accuracy for a more immersive and fluid gaming experience.

Pricing and Availability

Acer’s new products are slated for release in 2025, with varying availability across different regions. The Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11 will be available starting in Q2 2025, with pricing set at $899 and $1099, respectively. The Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller will be priced at $69.99 in North America and €89.99 in EMEA.

The Acer Swift Go 14 AI and Swift Go 16 AI laptops will be available in April 2025, starting at $899.99 and $949.99, respectively. The Acer Aspire 14 AI laptop is expected to launch in February 2025, with prices starting at $799.99. Meanwhile, the Revo Box AI mini PC is set for release in Q2 2025, with a starting price of $799.99.

The Predator Helios series gaming laptops and the Predator Orion 3000 desktop will also be available later in 2025, with exact pricing to be confirmed closer to launch.