ACT Fibernet to expand broadband services and product offerings

ACT Fibernet, Bangalore-based fiber broadband ISP (Internet Service Provider) is expanding its footprint in the country and aims to increase its products, service offerings and partnerships across various categories. Within the next six months, the company plans to launch its broadband services in multiple cities across North and West India, along with launching a 24x7 call center and unified number for addressing consumer queries in real time.

In the current year, ACT Fibernet plans to bring the future of streaming, gaming, smart homes, and is expanding in categories including ACT Advantage Entertainment, ACT Advantage Gaming, ACT Advantage Speed, ACT Advantage Service, ACT Advantage Smart Cities, and ACT Advantage community. To start with, the company will partner with content providers like ZEE 5 and Sony Liv amongst others to strengthen its content offerings. It also claims to work with popular gaming cafes, gaming OEMs and gaming publishers to provide the highest quality gaming experience to users.

Supporting Digital India and smart cities mission, ACT Fibernet aims to complete 5000+ WiFi hotspots across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam and others. It is jointly working with the state government of Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru to enable free wi-fi connectivity in public libraries and schools.

Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) Ltd says, "We have always believed in providing our customers the best solutions through our products and services. Today, consumer needs and usage behavior are continuously evolving. Newer technologies are constantly being adopted and becoming mass-scale by the day, be it streaming or gaming or smart homes. It is, therefore, our responsibility to work in conjunction with the rapidly evolving customer's expectations and find feasible ways to serve them. We strongly believe that our new brand identity reflects this value and commitment we have towards our customers."

ACT Fibernet has also launched a new brand identity with a new logo and tagline. According to the company, the rebranding initiative is a strategic component of ACT Fibernet to become the most admired in-home entertainment and interactive internet services provider in India. The new brand identity will represent ACT Fibernet's differentiated approach towards offering innovative customer-centric solutions that will enhance user experience and provide maximum value.

Jio GigaFiber is expected to disrupt the broadband industry in the country. As a free trial service, Jio GigaFiber is already available in several cities, for the past few months and the industry players have started feeling the heat. In order to retain as well as increase the customer base, ACT Fibernet is giving free Amazon Fire TV Stick with select broadband plans. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is available for both new as well as existing ACT subscribers but will be only valid with long term broadband plans.