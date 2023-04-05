After mass layoffs, Meta is rethinking its remote work policy

Meta recently announced that it is planning to fire 10,000 of its employees to cut costs. The company is planning to come up with more ways to mitigate expenses. In a recent meeting with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, eliminating all remote work was one of the suggested options. Meta along with many other tech companies had announced remote work for many employees due to the COVID-19 breakout in 2020. Several tech companies are evaluating performance data to update their remote work policy accordingly.

According to a report by Insider, in the said meeting, Zuckerberg revealed that the company will continue to support remote work but it will analyse the performance data and update the policy accordingly.

Zuckerberg reportedly acknowledged that many of the employees want to come back to office and want to continue with the hybrid model but he wants to keep a balance between in-person work and 'focused work'.

"I want to be clear upfront that we're not going to eliminate all remote work or anything like that. My sense is we're still not seeing teams work together in the office as much as intuitively I would hope and expect would be optimal, and we're also starting to get some data points that suggest we should be doing more there," Zuckerberg stated.

Zuckerberg further addressed his concerns regarding remote work in an email to the employees. In the email, he spoke about a study claiming that employees who work from office perform better on average. The email reads, “Our early analysis of performance data suggests that engineers who either joined Meta in-person and then transferred to remote or remained in-person performed better on average than people who joined remotely. This analysis also shows that engineers earlier in their career perform better on average when they work in-person with teammates at least three days a week."

As per a report by SFGate, Meta spokesperson has confirmed that the company is delisting remote positions temporarily. He further revealed that Zuckerberg is focusing on restructuring.

As per a report by The Wall Street Journal, Meta updated its policy in 2021 and allowed employees to apply for work from home permanently if they wish to perform their jobs remotely. At that time, Zuckerberg revealed that he planned to work remotely for about a year as it made him “happier and more productive”.

