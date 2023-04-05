Elon Musk’s Twitter faces new lawsuit for laying off employees without giving notice

Elon Musk's Twitter has been slapped with a new lawsuit that accuses the social media giant of illegally firing contract workers without notice. These layoffs were done after billionaire Elon Musk took over the company last year.

Twitter faces lawsuit for firing employees illegally

Filed in San Francisco, this class action lawsuit claims that back in November, Twitter fired several workers, employed by staffing firm TEKsystems. According to a report by Reuters, Twitter fired these contractual workers without giving a 60-day notice in advance which is mandatory by US and California law.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, who represents the plaintiffs in this case and several more, against Twitter, stated, “While Elon Musk seems to think he's saving the company money by avoiding these obligations, we plan to show him that not meeting his responsibilities can be a lot more costly."

Liss-Riordan is also representing workers who accused the company of similar legal violations. They claim that they were fired for criticizing the company, attempting to organize a strike and other conducts protected by federal labor law.

In addition to this, there are five more cases pending against the social media platform accusing the company of targeting female employees during layoffs, discriminating against employees with disabilities. Notably, Twitter has clearly refused any such wrongdoing during the layoffs.

After Elon Musk took over Twitter last year by paying $44 billion, he went on a firing spree and laid off 3,700 employees or nearly half of its workforce. Post the mass layoffs, several employees resigned themselves. Musk said that these layoffs were a part of cost-cutting measures.

