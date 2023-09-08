After RIL, Tata Group announces AI partnership with Nvidia

Nvidia and Tata Group will partner to deliver computing infrastructure and platforms for developing artificial intelligence-based solutions, the US chip designer said on Friday.

The companies will work together to build an AI supercomputer powered by the next-generation NVIDIA® GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip to achieve performance that is best in class.

“The global generative AI race is in full steam,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Data centers worldwide are shifting to GPU computing to build energy-efficient infrastructure to support the exponential demand for generative AI.

“We are delighted to partner with Tata as they expand their cloud infrastructure service with Nvidia AI supercomputing to support the exponential demand of generative AI startups and processing of large language models,” Huang said.

Tata Communications and Nvidia will develop an AI cloud in India aimed at providing critical infrastructure that enables computing’s next lifecycle. "Tata Communications’ robust global network combined with the AI cloud will empower enterprises to transfer data across the AI cloud at high speeds, enabling them to effectively bring the AI cloud to the doorstep of every enterprise," said the companies.

TCS will utilise the AI infrastructure and capabilities to build and process generative AI applications. The Nvidia partnership will further enable TCS in collaborating with its customers to drive reimagination with an AI-first approach. Additionally, TCS will upskill its 6 lakh workforce leveraging the partnership, the companies added.

This partnership will also catalyse the AI-led transformation across Tata Group companies ranging from manufacturing to consumer businesses, they said.

Commenting on the collaboration with Nvidia, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, said: “The advancements in AI have made focus on AI a central priority in governments, industries and society at large. The impact of AI and machine learning is going to be profound across industries and every aspect of our lives. This is a key transformational trend of the decade and every company must prepare to make this AI transition. Our partnership with Nvidia will democratise access to AI infrastructure, accelerate build-out of AI solutions and enable upgradation of AI talent at scale. Tata Group’s presence across sectors coupled with NVIDIA’s deep capabilities offers numerous opportunities for collaboration to advance India’s AI ambition.”

Nvidia CEO this week met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss India's potential in the AI sector, just ahead of the G20 meet in New Delhi where delegates including US President Joe Biden are attending.

Earlier on Friday, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and Nvidia announced a partnership to build AI supercomputers in India.

''The companies will work together to build AI infrastructure that is over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputer in India today,'' the firms said in a statement.

Days before the announcement, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Starting operations in India in 2004, Nvidia has four engineering development centres in the country - in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru -with over 3,800 employees.

Its collaboration with Reliance will ''develop India's own foundation large language model trained on the nation's diverse languages and tailored for generative AI applications to serve the world's most populous nation,'' the statement said.

Nvidia will provide access to the most advanced GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and DGX Cloud, an AI supercomputing service in the cloud. GH200 marks a fundamental shift in computing architecture that provides exceptional performance and massive memory bandwidth.

''The Nvidia-powered AI infrastructure is the foundation of the new frontier into AI for Reliance Jio Infocomm, Reliance Industries' telecom arm. The global AI revolution is transforming industries and daily life.

''To serve India's vast potential in AI, Reliance will create AI applications and services for their 450 million Jio customers and provide energy-efficient AI infrastructure to scientists, developers and startups across India,'' the statement said.

AI can help rural farmers interact via cell phones in their local language to get weather information and crop prices. It can help provide, at massive scale, expert diagnosis of medical symptoms and imaging scans where doctors may not be immediately available.

AI can better predict cyclonic storms using decades of atmospheric data, enabling those at risk to evacuate and find shelter.

''The AI infrastructure will be hosted in AI-ready computing data centers that will eventually expand to 2,000 MW. Execution and implementation will be managed by Jio, which has extensive offerings and experience across mobile telephony, 5G spectrum, fiber networks and more,'' it said.

The deals with two of India's largest business houses will help the US chip firm deepen inroads to the emerging AI ecosystem of the South Asian nation, just as it faces roadblocks in certain chip exports to China and some other countries due to US restrictions.

Nvidia globally has a near-monopoly on the computing systems used to power services like ChatGPT, OpenAI's blockbuster generative AI chatbot. The AI powering such apps is known as a large language model because it takes in a text prompt and from that writes a human-like response.