In a much-anticipated move, the developer behind ChatGPT, OpenAI, unveiled its GPT Store last week. The marketplace, first unveiled two months ago, offers a platform for users to share and access custom-made AI applications utilising OpenAI's advanced technology, commonly known as "GPTs."

Despite the excitement surrounding the launch, a recent analysis by Quartz revealed an unexpected surge of romantic AI chatbots flooding the newly minted marketplace. A simple search for the term "girlfriend" brought up a notable eight instances of such virtual companions, with names like "Korean Girlfriend," "Virtual Sweetheart," "Your girlfriend Scarlett," and "Your AI girlfriend, Tsu."

OpenAI, in its usage policy for the GPT Store, explicitly prohibits the creation and distribution of GPTs designed for "fostering romantic companionship or performing regulated activities." The company asserts that these policies may be enforced automatically upon submission or applied retroactively.

The increasing popularity of platforms dedicated to AI companionship has been evident over the past year, with the chatbot app Replika standing out as a notable example. Marketed as an "AI for anyone who wants a friend with no judgment, drama, or social anxiety involved," Replika has amassed over 10 million downloads. Notably, some users have reported forming serious emotional attachments, and in some cases, claimed to have fallen in love with their AI companions.

On asking ChatGPT’s opinion on the same, here’s what it wrote back: “The concept of "AI girlfriends" raises ethical and social considerations. While the idea of artificial intelligence providing companionship or simulating relationships may be intriguing to some, it also raises concerns about the potential for objectification and the impact on genuine human connections. It's important to approach the development and use of such applications with careful consideration of ethical guidelines and the potential consequences on individuals and society.”

Also Read

ChatGPT maker OpenAI revises AI usage policy to allow 'military and warfare' applications

‘I wish I could say ChatGPT’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals his most used app on Bill Gates’ podcast