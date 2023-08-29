AI in your sock? New ‘smart’ socks to prevent falls in people with dementia

UK scientists have created an innovative sock that merges sensors with artificial intelligence (AI) to assist caregivers and care facility personnel in identifying agitation and preventing falls among individuals with dementia. These groundbreaking 'SmartSocks' utilise sensors to track heart rate, sweat levels, and movement, offering valuable insights into the wearer's overall well-being. This technology aims to provides accurate assessments of cognitive state and distress levels.

Despite appearing and feeling like regular socks, they do not require charging and can be easily machine-washed. This is in contrast to current physiological monitors, often worn on wristbands, which can be stigmatising, induce stress, and are frequently removed by patients.

According to Zeke Steer, the CEO of Milbotix and the inventor of SmartSock, "The foot is an ideal location for gathering data related to stress, and socks are a familiar daily clothing item. Our research indicates that socks can effectively detect signs of stress, benefiting not only individuals with dementia but also their caregivers."

Milbotix is collaborating with the University of Exeter on a study to determine if SmartSocks can assist care home staff in supporting individuals who struggle to communicate feelings of agitation or the underlying causes of distress. Byron Creese from the University of Exeter said that "SmartSocks address the significant clinical requirement for managing agitation, pain, and distress in dementia safely and effectively."

In a parallel initiative, Milbotix is partnering with the UK Dementia Research Institute (UK DRI) Care Research & Technology Centre at Imperial College London. They plan to test SmartSocks in a controlled environment called the living lab, where they observe daily activities and develop technologies before conducting trials in the homes of dementia patients. Subsequently, they will assess the socks' ability to detect distress and agitation among 15 individuals with dementia living in their own homes.

Steer expressed enthusiasm for the positive reception of SmartSocks in care settings, looking forward to their potential impact in providing early alerts for agitation and falls. This proactive intervention could help care home staff support individuals in maintaining their independence at home for as long as possible.

