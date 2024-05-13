AI threat to your job? Recruiters reveal the most important skill applicants must have

Artificial Intelligence had created a fear among the working people that it will take away their jobs. However, you should be careful of people who have the ability to use AI efficiently. Laurence Liew, director for AI Innovation at AI Singapore, during a panel discussion at Salesforce’s World Tour Essentials event in Singapore stated, “AI is not going to replace you. You’re going to be replaced by someone who uses AI to outperform you.”

In 2024 Microsoft Work Trends Index study, it was revealed that 45 per cent of professionals worry AI will replace their job, while the others concerned about a lack of talent to fill role.

While AI does seem like an important field that people should know about, Liew noted that the top skill to learn today is communicating effectively with existing AI-powered LLMs because they all respond like a robot. It is important for the professionals using it to pave it in a way that it looks more natural and conversational.

If you are good at communication, then only you will be able to give an effective prompt to your AI chatbot and get the desired answer because the AI tool need context for everything. The more detail and context you give, the better response you get.

“You have to give the AI a lot of context — treat AI like a very hardworking intern that will make mistakes occasionally ... If you think about it, if you’re [asking] an intern to do something, it won’t be one sentence. The intern would probably be scratching their head on what to do,” he said.

Christina Gialleli, the director of people operations at Epignosis, a software learning company, told CNBC Make It, “Consider today’s hybrid workforce that uses multiple email and messaging platforms, where up to five generations make up a workplace, and it’s not surprising that people want to brush up on their communication skills.

