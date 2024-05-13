Apple aims to export 25 per cent of total iPhones from India by 2028: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Apple is strengthening its position in India by increasing its production of iPhone in the country. It is planning to manufacture a quarter of all its iPhones in India across the country in the next 3–4 years, reported Mint. Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrashekar has tweeted confirming the same. He has further added that Apple is planning to deepen its ecosystem by building a network of local vendors. In his post, he also wrote, “India is fast becoming a significant player in Global Electronics and Semiconductor Value chains.”

The report further added that the Tim Cook-led company has already begun work on building supply chains. However, Foxconn Technology Group and Tata Electronics will still do the major production in the country. They both will also scale up their manufacturing capacities as well.

It was reported that till December 2023, Apple was manufacturing 14 per cent of their total iPhone production in India that is being supplied locally and for exports. According to the report, Apple is planning to raise the levels to 24-25 per cent by the end of 2027 or 2028.

Tech Today has reached out to Apple for confirmation.

Apple iPhone production in India

Up until now, Apple has produced and exported five iPhone models-the 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 in 2023. For the first time ever, the iPhone 15 made in India was available for sale globally on launch day in 2023. Notably, Foxconn is the leading manufacturer of iPhones in India.

The report further revealed, “JP Morgan analysts had estimated in 2022 that a quarter of all Apple products would be made outside China by 2025, from 5 per cent at that time. As of FY24-end, about $14 billion worth of iPhones were made in India, making up 14 per cent of the global total.”

Apple recently launched a new iPad Air and iPad Pro line-up in India at a starting price of Rs 59,900 and 99,900 respectively, in India. The company has also launched a new iPad Pro with the all-new M4 chipset.

Recently, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also shared a video of Apple CEO Tim Cook on X to uplift people and help them beat Monday Blues. He posted an excerpt from Tim Cook’s 2019 Stanford commencement speech where he has reminded people that it is okay to be human. He stated, “When your time comes, and it will, you will never be ready. But you’re not supposed to be. Find the hope in the unexpected, find the courage in the challenge, find your vision on the solitary road. Don’t get distracted”.

