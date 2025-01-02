Air India launches Wi-Fi on domestic flights: Why did India not have internet in flights?

Domestic flights in India have just been reborn, thanks to in-flight Wi-Fi services, which have commenced on Air India's narrowbody fleet, ensuring uninterrupted entertainment for passengers on these flights. However, it begs the question: Why was this service not provided to travellers earlier? What prevented airlines from doing it in India?

Related Articles

Regulatory Constraints and Security Concerns

International flights have had Wi-Fi (free or paid) for years now, including Indian airlines. But when these flights entered the Indian airspace, this internet service was turned off, leading to an "internet hole" over India. Then in December 2018, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) introduced the Flight and Maritime Connectivity Rules, 2018, authorising Indian and foreign airlines to offer in-flight connectivity (IFC) services within the Indian airspace. Service providers were required to obtain an In-Flight Authorisation, which would be valid for 10 years, as well as utilise Indian or foreign satellite systems, provided they had a satellite gateway earth station in India.

However, there were still restrictions related to aircraft altitude. Wi-Fi services could be accessed when electronic devices were allowed during the flight, but the aircraft had to be above 3,000 metres to prevent any interference with terrestrial networks. But these rules were amended in 2024, which removed the altitude limitation of 3,000 metres.

Technological and Economic Challenges

Implementing in-flight Wi-Fi requires significant investment in technology and infrastructure. Airlines need to equip their fleets with specialised hardware capable of maintaining stable internet connections at high altitudes and speeds. The two primary technologies used are:

Air-to-Ground (ATG) Systems: These systems connect to ground-based cell towers, turning the aircraft into a hotspot. However, they are ineffective over large bodies of water due to the absence of towers.

Satellite-Based Systems: These involve communication with satellites, offering broader coverage, including over oceans. However, the long distances the signals must travel can cause delays, affecting Wi-Fi speed.

Providing in-flight internet meant spending a lot of money. Moreover, Indian airlines were apprehensive about their returns too, as there were uncertainties about passengers spending extra money on the Wi-Fi costs.

Recent Developments

In March 2020, Vistara became the first Indian airline to offer in-flight Wi-Fi on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, primarily on international routes.

Now finally in 2025, Air India has launched in-flight Wi-Fi services on domestic flights, becoming the first Indian airline to do so. The service is available on Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and select Airbus A321neo aircrafts. Air India is also letting passengers enjoy the internet access as a complimentary benefit for a limited time in the introductory phase.