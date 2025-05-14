AirPods and Apple Watch to come with cameras in 2027: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to integrate tiny cameras into future versions of AirPods and Apple Watch, potentially launching in 2027. According to reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, these upcoming devices will play a key role in embedding Apple Intelligence more deeply into the company’s hardware line-up.

The cameras are expected to support a suite of AI-powered features, including the ability to scan and describe objects using a Visual Intelligence system similar to what’s already available on newer iPhones. While these wearables are unlikely to support conventional photography or video calling features like FaceTime, they’re instead being designed to collect visual data for on-device AI, enabling more intelligent, context-aware experiences.

For the Apple Watch, Bloomberg reports that Apple is developing a specialised chip, codenamed “Nevis,” that could power a camera either embedded in the screen or positioned near the Digital Crown, possibly in a future Apple Watch Ultra. Meanwhile, a separate chip, “Glennie,” is being developed for upgraded AirPods. Both chips are expected to be ready by 2027, aligning with Apple’s reported hardware timeline.

The AirPods may feature infrared cameras that could serve multiple functions. These include improved spatial audio when paired with products like the Vision Pro, as well as in-air gesture control, allowing users to interact with the device through hand movements. Kuo previously stated that Apple plans to mass-produce AirPods with infrared cameras by 2026.

It was also previously reported by Gurman that Apple is working on its own smart glasses, which could feature cameras, microphones, and AI integration akin to the Meta Ray-Ban glasses. A new chip, said to be inspired by the Apple Watch’s low-power architecture, is being developed specifically for these glasses. This energy-efficient approach suggests that Apple’s focus is on maximising battery life while still supporting real-time AI functions.

While it remains unclear which exact AirPods or Apple Watch models will include these camera capabilities, the addition of visual intelligence to Apple’s wearable products signals a clear move toward a more immersive and intelligent user experience. If development stays on track, 2027 could be a landmark year for Apple’s next-generation wearables.