Business Today
Airtel down: Widespread outage, connectivity issues reported across India

India’s telecom giant Airtel experienced a significant outage on the morning of September 26, leaving thousands of users struggling with connectivity problems. The disruption, which affected mobile internet, signal reception, and overall connectivity, sparked frustration among customers across the country.

According to Downdetector, a platform that monitors service disruptions, over 3,000 reports of issues were logged. Among the complaints, 47% of users reported problems with mobile internet, 30% experienced a total blackout, and 23% struggled with receiving any mobile signal.

The outage appears to have significantly impacted customers in Gujarat, as reported by users on X (formerly Twitter).

The unexpected disruption led to widespread complaints on social media, with users expressing their dissatisfaction. Many called for Airtel to provide clarity and address the issue swiftly.

As of now, Airtel has not released an official statement explaining the cause of the outage or providing an estimated timeline for resolution. The silence has only added to customer frustration, with many demanding transparency and quicker action to restore services.

Affected users are advised to monitor Airtel’s social media channels for updates on the situation.

Published on: Dec 26, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
