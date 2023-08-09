‘Alexa, kya tumhe garmi lagti hai?’: Amazon reveals what Indians love asking its smart speakers

Amazon has revealed a list of the most popular prompts given to its virtual assistant Alexa by Indian users. It has been four years since the company introduced the Hindi and multilingual modes for users in India. The Alexa smart speakers were used to play music, pay electricity bills, check the weather, or for just plain entertainment. Amazon stated that there has been a 21 per cent increase in requests of users for switching between Hindi, English, and Hinglish mode since last year.

Amazon revealed that users in India like to ask Alexa about their likes, dislikes, preferences, and more. Some of the most asked queries include, “Alexa, kaisi ho?”, “Alexa, kya tumhe garmi lagti hai?”, “Alexa, filmy dialogue sunao”, “Alexa, tumhara favourite cricketer kaun hai?”, “Alexa, tell me a Bollywood joke”, and “Alexa, kya bolti tu?”.

Amazon further added that song requests increased during festivals like Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi and on special days like Independence Day. Smart home controls and productivity-related queries including “Alexa, bedroom lights ON karo", “Alexa, electricity ka bill bharo” and “Alexa, alarm lagao” are also on the rise this year.

In terms of song requests, Amazon’s Alexa can understand requests for a particular song in more than 50 different ways including “Alexa, Tum Kya Mile bajao”, “Alexa, play Tum Kya Mile'', or “Alexa, Tum Kya Mile play karo” and more.

Back in January, Amazon revealed that a few of the most asked questions to Alexa by Indian users in 2022 were around the personal life of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. These queries included "Salman Khan ki girlfriend kon hai?", "Salman Khan ki shadi kab hogi?" “Salman Khan ke pass kitne paise hain?". Other most frequently asked questions of the year were “Alexa, what is the height of Burj Khalifa?”, “Alexa, what is Alia Bhatt's age?”, “Alexa, do you know Chota Bheem?”, “Alexa, what’s the recipe for Chicken Curry?”, “Alexa, kya aapke toothpaste me namak hai”, “Alexa, Diwali kab hai”, “Alexa, aaj ke match ka run rate kya hai”.

Dilip R.S., Country Manager for Alexa, Amazon India stated, “Our vision for Alexa is to make it more natural and conversational. The teams that work on Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) continuously innovate and deploy initiatives to ensure Alexa understands requests in mixed language as effortlessly as the ones made in Hindi or English.”

