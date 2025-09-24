Amazon, Flipkart sales bring deep discounts on Nvidia RTX powered laptops: Check best deals

The annual festive season price wars have officially begun, and for gamers, the deals are hotter than ever. Amazon and Flipkart have rolled out significant discounts on a wide range of gaming laptops, with a heavy focus on models powered by NVIDIA's popular RTX series GPUs. For anyone looking to upgrade their gaming rig, now is the time to act.

Top Deals on Amazon

Amazon's sale is featuring aggressive price cuts on several popular models, from entry-level gaming machines to high-performance beasts.

The HP Victus with an Intel Core i5-13420H and an NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB is a great entry point, now available for ₹64,990, down from its previous price of ₹67,990.

For a step up in power, the Dell G Series 15, equipped with an Intel Core i5-13450HX and an RTX 3050, has been reduced to ₹71,990 from ₹76,962.

The Lenovo LOQ is a strong contender in the mid-range, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS and an RTX 4050 6GB, with its price cut to ₹79,490 from ₹84,993.

Another powerful option is the HP Victus with an Intel Core i7-13620H and an RTX 4050 6GB GPU, now priced at ₹83,990, previously ₹99,579.

The Asus Vivobook 16X, featuring an Intel Core i7-13620H and an RTX 3050 4GB, is on sale for ₹73,990, down from ₹77,990.

For those on a tighter budget, the Acer ALG with an Intel Core i5-13420H and an RTX 3050 6GB is a steal at ₹57,900, previously ₹62,990.

Top Deals on Flipkart

Flipkart is matching the competition with its own set of impressive discounts, offering compelling prices on several high-demand configurations.

The MSI Thin A15 with AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS and an RTX 2050 is now available for ₹44,990.

The ASUS TUF A15 with an AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS and an RTX 3050 4GB is now available for ₹54,990.

Another excellent deal is the HP Victus with an Intel Core i5-13420H and an RTX 4050, which sees its price dropped to ₹60,990.

The Acer NitroV Core 5 with RTX 4050 is available for ₹57,990, maintaining its competitive price point.

The higher-end Acer Nitro V 15 with Intel Core i5-13420H and an RTX 5050 is on sale for ₹69,990.

The HP OMEN with Intel Core 7 240H and RTX 5050 is available for a competitve price of ₹99,990.

With deals this aggressive, the stock is not expected to last long. Gamers are advised to make their move quickly to secure these festive season prices.