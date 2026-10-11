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Amazon GIF, Flipkart BBD sale: 5 QLED TVs from Samsung, Xiaomi and more starting from ₹31,000

Amazon GIF, Flipkart BBD sale: 5 QLED TVs from Samsung, Xiaomi and more starting from ₹31,000

From premium Mini LED picture quality to gaming-focused refresh rates and immersive audio, these five televisions cater to different budgets and viewing preferences during the festive shopping season.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 11, 2026 8:00 AM IST
Amazon GIF, Flipkart BBD sale: 5 QLED TVs from Samsung, Xiaomi and more starting from ₹31,00055-inch QLED TVs to buy during BBD and GIF 2026. (representative image)

The festive sale season has brought price cuts on several 55-inch QLED smart TVs from Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL, Acerpure and Motorola. Available on Amazon and Flipkart, these televisions offer 4K resolution, smart TV features and audio enhancements, with prices starting at ₹31,999. You can also find options with higher refresh rates for gaming, Dolby Vision support and built-in streaming platforms.

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1. Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED 4K Vision AI TV: ₹67,990

Available on Amazon for ₹67,990, down from its listed MRP of ₹99,900, this 2026 Samsung TV features Quantum Mini LED technology, an NQ4 AI Processor, 4K upscaling and HDR. It runs Samsung’s smart TV platform and offers Vision AI Companion, Alexa, Google Assistant and over 150 free Samsung TV Plus channels. Its 20W audio system supports Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony.

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2. Xiaomi 55-inch Smartchoice FX Pro QLED TV: ₹35,499

The Xiaomi TV is listed on Amazon at ₹35,499, against an MRP of ₹62,999. It offers 4K resolution, HDR10+ and a 60Hz refresh rate. Fire TV provides access to popular streaming apps, while its 34W speakers support Dolby Audio and DTS-X. Other features include an Alexa voice remote, 32GB storage and a 120Hz Game Booster.

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3. TCL 55-inch QD-Mini LED Google TV: ₹54,990

Priced at ₹54,990 on Amazon, down from ₹89,990, the TCL TV offers 4K resolution, QD-Mini LED dimming and a 144Hz refresh rate, with 288Hz DLG support. Google TV, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 34W Dolby Atmos-compatible audio system round out its key features.

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4. Acerpure Nitro 55-inch QLED TV: ₹37,999

Flipkart lists this model at ₹37,999, compared with its listed price of ₹80,990. It offers 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and a 50W Dolby Atmos audio system. Google TV, HDMI 2.1, VRR and ALLM make it worth considering for streaming and gaming.

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5. Motorola 55-inch QLED Google TV: ₹31,999

The Motorola TV is listed on Flipkart at ₹31,999, down from ₹66,999. It features 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and a 50W Dolby Atmos audio system. Google TV, built-in Google Gemini, Chromecast and 32GB storage add to its appeal.

Note: These prices are displayed on the respective shopping platforms and may change. Bank discounts, exchange offers and availability can affect the final price.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 11, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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