Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2024 to start on January 14: Best deals on iPhone 13, Redmi 12, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and more

Amazon will kick off its Great Republic Day sale 2024 on January 14 in India. During this upcoming sale buyers will get several offers and discounts on laptops, smartphones, mobile accessories, audio products, tablets and so on. The sale preview page has also revealed that customers will also get 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Just like every year, the Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale. The end date of the sale is not yet announced.

Amazon Great Republic Days sale: Best deals on smartphones

Amazon has revealed that iPhone 13 will be available at less than 52,999, down from Rs 59,999 during the sale. Other smartphones that are confirmed to get a discount or offer during the sale are OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, iQOO 12, Realme Narzo 60X 5G, Samsung Galaxy A34, Redmi 12, Lava Blaze 5G, OnePlus 11, iQOO Z7 Pro, Honor 90, OnePlus Nord 3 and more.

Amazon has also confirmed that Samsung Galaxy S23 will also be available at discount during the Great Republic Day sale. Currently, both Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are available at a Rs 10,000 discount.

Launched at Rs 74,999, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (128GB variant) is now selling at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart and Amazon, after a price cut of Rs 10,000. The 256GB variant is available at Rs 69,999. It is available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colour variants.

On Amazon, buyers will be able to purchase the upcoming Galaxy S24 series, OnePlus 12 series, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and Redmi Note 13 series on Amazon. Smartphones like Moto G34 5G, Poco X6 series, Oppo Reno 11 series, Infinix Smart 8, Samsung Galaxy S24 series are launching on Flipkart in the coming days.

In addition to smartphones, laptops and smartwatches will also be available at discounst of up to 75 per cenr and 65 per cent during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day sale. Flipkart is also expected to announce its own Republic Day 2024 sale soon in India.

