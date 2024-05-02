Google, Amazon-backed AI company Anthropic launches first chatbot app for iOS

Anthropic, an AI company backed by tech giants like Google and Amazon, has announced the launch of the Claude iOS app. The new app is already listed on Apple App Store and is free to use for individual users. The app gets some features similar to other rival AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Bing AI and Google Gemini. It is currently available for iOS with an Android version in development.

Related Articles

The chatbot has a knowledge cut-off until August 2023 which limits its responses to queries requiring updated information. However, it comes with some multi-modal features that help it provide inputs based on visual data such as graphs.

Features of Claude iOS app



Syncing: The app allows users to continue their conversations across devices without interruption



Vision capabilities: Users can utilize their phone's camera or upload files to engage in real-time image analysis and gain contextual understanding



Universal accessibility: The Claude app is free for all users, regardless of their subscription plan

New 'Team Plan'

Alongside the app, Anthropic introduced a new subscription model—the Team Plan. The plan is priced at $30 per user per month and is designed for professional use. It essentially enables teams to create a workspace with increased usage for members and tools for managing users and billing.

Features of the Team Plan include:

Enhanced usage: Offers more interaction capacity per user compared to the Pro plan, allowing team members to engage more extensively with the AI.



Access to the Claude 3 model family: Provides a range of AI models such as Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku, each tailored for different business needs and applications.



Extended context window: Supports the handling of long documents and complex discussions, which is ideal for industries requiring detailed analysis and multi-step interactions.



Administrative Tools: Simplifies user and billing management, streamlining the process of integrating AI into business operations.

Comprehensive Inclusions: All the benefits of the Pro plan, such as priority access and early feature adoption, are included.



Anthropic also hinted at future updates that will introduce new collaboration features, further enhancing the utility of Claude in professional settings.