Amazon integrates Netflix catalogue in Fire TV Stick search experience

Searching content using Alexa is quite convenient as it understands the Indian accent well. However, until now, this feature was restricted to only Prime Video catalogue on the Fire TV Stick. But after a long wait, Amazon has finally integrated Netflix catalogue in Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4k search experience. Fire TV Stick users in India will now be able to search and play Netflix by typing or using Alexa voice search with the remote. For every search, Fire TV will look for and serve content from both - Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. For instance, when looking for 'Baahubali', Fire TV stick will display animation shows from Prime Video and movies from Netflix.

Since its launch in India in April 2017, Amazon's Fire TV Stick has been one of the most popular streaming dongles in India and has sold over a million units in the country. Other than the Prime Video content, even third-party apps are accessible on the dongle. The onboard app store includes popular apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, Eros Now, Zee5, NDTV, News18, Times Now, to name a few that can be used for streaming movies, shows, news and more.

According to the company, Fire TV customers in India are streaming their favourite content for more than 2 hours every day. And within 3 months of launching Alexa on Fire TV, tens of thousands of customers have shared millions of utterances with Alexa to control entertainment.

Amazon has been constantly improvising the streaming experience. Late last year, Amazon has introduced the new Fire TV Stick 4k with Alexa search and an Alexa remote for existing Fire TV sticks in the country. Just recently, it received a screen mirroring update on Fire TV OS. And last week, Tata Sky has collaborated with Amazon for a unique offering - the Binge service available exclusively on Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition. In April this year, Amazon and Google announced that in the coming months, the two companies will launch the official YouTube app on Amazon Fire TV devices and YouTube TV and YouTube Kids apps will also come to Fire TV later this year.

Currently, Amazon is retailing the Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa voice remote for Rs 3,999, and Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa voice remote for Rs 5,999. The all-new Alexa voice remote with power and volume control can be purchased separately for Rs 1,999. However, one has to have access to Amazon Prime (worth Rs 999) to set up the device and stream content.

