Amazon Prime Day 2026: Top 5 smartphone deals worth looking out for

Amazon Prime Day sale 2026 is starting this week, on July 4 until July 6, bringing exciting deals across consumer electronics products such as smartphones, laptops, home appliances, tablets, and others. Now, amid growing prices of these products, many buyers are considering upgrading their gadgets, and the upcoming Amazon Sale may be the perfect opportunity.

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If you are someone who’s planning a smartphone upgrade, then the Amazon Prime Day sale is bringing massive price drops and deals on phones across brands like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and others.

Must read: Amazon Prime Day sale: Check top discounts on smartphones and electronics products

Top 5 smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Amazon has officially revealed the effective sale price for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it will be available at just Rs 84,999, down from Rs 1,29,999. The e-commerce giant is also offering 9-month no-cost EMI options, allowing buyers to pay in easy monthly instalments while avoiding interest charges. (Review)

OnePlus 13: Another smartphone deal to look out for is the OnePlus 13, which also comes in the flagship segment. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 72,999, and during the Amazon sale, it will be available at just Rs 49,999. However, the reduced price also includes bank offers.

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iPhone 17 Pro: Amazon is also bringing exciting offers and discounts for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. However, the e-commerce site is yet to reveal the sale price of the models. However, it has been listed on the Prime Day sale page, giving buyers hopes for greater discounts and bank offers.

Xiaomi 17T: Another flagship model to buy during the Amazon Prime Day sale is Xiaomi 17T. The smartphone is listed at a price of Rs 84,999, but during the Amazon sale, buyers can get it for just Rs 54,999, including bank offers.

OnePlus 15R: Lastly, if you’re looking for flagship yet affordable options, then OnePlus 15R may come as a great consideration. In addition, Amazon is also bringing exciting offers to the smartphone. It originally retails at Rs 54,999, but during the Prime Day sale, you can get it for just Rs 48,999. (Review)

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Amazon also revealed that the sale also includes launches and updates across categories, including smartphones, audio, laptops, smart TVs and others from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, boAt, Marshall, Haier, Bosch, Lumio, Sony, Dell Alienware and more.

During the Amazon Prime Day sale, customers can enjoy deals of up to 80% off across consumer electronics, with benefits like 3-month No Cost EMI on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card and Amazon Pay Later.

