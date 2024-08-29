Amazon set to challenge Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto by venturing into quick commerce; check details

Amazon is preparing to introduce its quick commerce services in India by the first quarter of next year, according to The Economic Times. The US e-commerce giant is focusing on building its quick commerce strategy, with a senior executive leading the effort as part of a recent leadership reshuffle. This move is Amazon’s attempt to enter the fast-growing quick commerce market, where its rival, Flipkart, has already started testing its ‘Minutes’ service in select regions of India.

Amazon is also reportedly in talks to acquire a stake in Swiggy, specifically targeting the food delivery company’s quick service platform, Instamart. This potential partnership could strengthen Amazon’s position in the quick commerce and food delivery sectors.

Amazon has been working on its quick commerce business for some time, but now there’s more clarity on when it will launch. The company is waiting for approvals from its global headquarters, as this would be Amazon’s first quick service offering worldwide.

Amazon has experience in grocery delivery in India through its Pantry service, which offered next-day deliveries. This service was later merged with Amazon Fresh, which promises deliveries within two hours. To fulfill these orders, Amazon partners with More Retail stores, a joint venture with Samara Capital, and offers options for in-store pickups.

The company reportedly plans to gradually reduce delivery times to just 20-30 minutes, responding to the growing demand for ultra-fast deliveries in the Indian market.