Amazon’s robot army grows: Over 7 lakh machines now working alongside humans

Amazon has significantly increased its use of robots, with over 7.50 lakh now working alongside human employees in its fulfilment centres worldwide. According to a report by Business Insider, these robots assist with moving packages, sorting items, and improving overall efficiency.

Amazon's journey with robotics started in 2012 with the acquisition of Kiva Systems for $775 million. Initially, Kiva-developed robots used barcode markers on warehouse floors for navigation and transportation. Over the years, Amazon introduced more advanced robots powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. One such robot, Proteus, was introduced in 2022 at the Nashville fulfilment centre. Unlike older models, Proteus can move freely alongside human workers, navigate obstacles, and transport packages without being restricted to specific areas.

Related Articles

Amazon's expansion in robotics aims to speed up deliveries and reduce costs. Tye Brady, Amazon’s Chief Technologist for Robotics, stated these advancements could save the company billions of dollars each year. By 2030, analysts estimate Amazon could reduce costs by up to $10 billion annually. Besides efficiency improvements, the robotics expansion has led to job growth in areas like artificial intelligence and machine learning. Amazon has invested in startups to enhance its robotics capabilities, including hiring key members from Covariant, a robotics startup. In 2022, Amazon launched the Industrial Innovation Fund to invest in emerging technologies, with a notable partnership with Agility Robotics, whose two-legged robot, Digit, is currently being tested in fulfilment centres.

Amazon has introduced various robots to handle specific tasks. Sparrow, a robotic arm launched in 2023, can pick and sort individual items using AI and computer vision, recognising over 200 million unique products. Hercules and Titan, introduced in 2017, are heavy-lifting robots that move large storage pods, with Hercules lifting up to 1,250 pounds and Titan handling double that weight. Pegasus and Xanthus assist in sorting packages efficiently, with Xanthus known for its versatility and lower production costs.