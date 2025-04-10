Anthropic launches $200 max plan for Claude power users, taking aim at OpenAI’s pro tier

Anthropic, the Amazon-backed artificial intelligence company, has launched a new $200 per month Max plan for its Claude chatbot, targeting users who rely heavily on its generative AI tools. The move puts Claude in direct competition with OpenAI’s ChatGPT Pro, which is also priced at $200 per month.

In a blog post on Wednesday, the company said the new subscription tier was created in response to growing demand from its most active users.

“The top request from our most active users has been expanded Claude access,” Anthropic noted. “In addition to more usage, Max plan users will also have priority access to our newest features and models.”

The Max plan provides 20 times the usage allowance of Claude’s standard Pro plan. For those who don’t need quite as much, a $100 plan offers five times the Pro usage, giving users the flexibility to scale based on their AI needs.

The pricing structure mirrors OpenAI’s premium offering and signals the intensifying commercial push within the generative AI market. With tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google backing different AI labs, monetising sophisticated language models has become a key objective.

Anthropic’s Claude, considered one of the top competitors to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, is marketed as a more steerable and safe alternative, with a focus on transparency and user control. Its introduction of high-tier plans reflects a broader trend: GenAI firms are not just racing to innovate but also to build sustainable, scalable business models.